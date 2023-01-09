By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy and frosty weather is expected across the country from January 8 to 12, Azernews reports.

The National Hydrometeorological Service warns drivers of slick roads as frigid temperature affects the streets.

Roads will be covered with ice in some parts of the country. Visibility on roads will drop to 200-700 due to fog.

The temperature in the Absheron peninsula and Baku will be -2 °C at night and 0°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 778 mm Hg, while relative humidity is expected to reach 70-80 percent.

The ecologists forecast snow and foggy weather in the country's districts as well.

The temperature will be -7 °C and -2 °C at night, -2°C and +2°C in the daytime.

In the highlands, the temperature will be -20 °C and -15°C at night, - 10°C and -5°C in the daytime.