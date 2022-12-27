Azerbaijan adopts new requirements for mobile device registration

By Trend

Azerbaijan has adopted new requirements related to mobile device registration, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment proposed to the Telecommunications Law, which was discussed at today's parliamentary plenary session.

The mobile device registration should be carried out in the manner prescribed by the relevant executive authority. In order to prevent avoiding mobile device registration, it's prohibited to change or copy the device's IMEI number (International Mobile Equipment Identity), as well as provide telecommunications services to the devices, IMEI numbers of which are blacklisted.

Following discussions, the amendment was put to the vote and approved in the third reading.