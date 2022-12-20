Ruins in Azerbaijan's Aghdam resemble Warsaw during Second World War - ambassador

By Trend





The ruins in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city as a result of 30 years of Armenian occupation resemble the ruins in Warsaw during the Second World War, Polish Ambassador Rafal Poborski said on December 20 during the opening of a photo exhibition dedicated to the influence of Polish architects on forming the image of Baku, Trend reports.

Poborski expressed hope that Aghdam and other Azerbaijani cities affected by the occupation will be restored.

According to the ambassador, Polish companies are showing interest in restoring the liberated territories.

He stressed that all the photographs shown at the exhibition were taken by an Azerbaijani photographer living in Poland.

"This unique exhibition demonstrates an Azerbaijani's look at the influence of Polish architects on forming the image of Baku," Poborski added.