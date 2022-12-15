Azerbaijan confirms 115 more COVID-19 cases, 48 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 115 new COVID-19 cases, 48 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,150 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,695 of them have recovered, and 9,989 people have died. Currently, 466 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,834 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,401,826 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 276 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 15.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 97 citizens, the second dose – 33 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 119 citizens. As many as 27 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,926,818 vaccine doses were administered, 5,394,257 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,854 people – the second dose, 3,393,408 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,299 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.