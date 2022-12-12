Azerbaijan confirms 68 more COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 68 new COVID-19 cases, 45 patients have recovered, Trend reports on December 11 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,870 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,511 of them have recovered, and 9,986 people have died. Currently, 373 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,475 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,394,585 tests have been conducted so far.

Moreover, a total of 252 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 11.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 78 citizens, the second dose – 43 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 107 citizens. As many as 24 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,925,954 vaccine doses were administered, 5,393,955 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,717 people – the second dose, 3,393,052 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,230 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.