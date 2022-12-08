Kazakhstan plans to launch new flights to Azerbaijan

By Trend

It is expected that new flights will be launched from Astana to Baku during the spring/summer of 2023, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"It is expected to launch flights from Aktau and Shymkent to Ankara, from Almaty and Aktau to Medina, from Astana to Nha Trang from December 25, from Astana to Baku, from Shymkent to Dushanbe during the spring-summer of 2023. Meanwhile, Air Seychelles plans to launch flights between Kazakhstan and Seychelles in the direction of Almaty – Mahe from December 26," said the statement.

Moreover, Kazakh airlines plan to launch flights from Astana to Pakistan and from Shymkent to Karachi, as well as to increase the number of flights to India on the Almaty – Delhi route, to China on the Almaty – Chengdu route, to the UK on the Almaty – London route and others.

Currently, Kazakhs can fly direct flights to 29 countries of the world. Domestic flights are operated by 5 local airlines on 57 routes with a frequency of 687 flights per week.

Kazakh airlines carried about 9 million passengers in 10 months this year, which is 16 percent more than in the same period last year. Precisely, the passenger traffic of Air Astana amounted to about 3.4 million people, FlyArystan – about 2.6 million people, SCAT – 2.4 million people, and Qazaq air – 500,000 people.