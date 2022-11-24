Parliament's committee recommends 2023 state budget bill for reading

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

The bill on the state budget for 2023 is recommended for consideration in the second reading at the upcoming session of the Azerbaijani Parliament committee on economic policy, industry, and entrepreneurship, Azernews reports.

Discussions of the bill "on the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023" were held at the committee's plenary session in the second reading on November 22.

During the discussions, the MPs expressed their proposals and opinions on the bill.

After discussions, the bill was put to the vote and recommended for consideration in the second reading at the upcoming parliament plenary session.

To note, the bill submitted to the parliament forecasts state budget revenues for next year in the amount of AZN30.7 billion ($18.04 billion), which is by 5.2 percent more compared to 2022, and by 16.4 percent more compared to 2021.

Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures for social protection are forecasted at AZN15.2 billion ($8.9bn), for the healthcare sector at AZN1.9 billion ($1.1bn), for the education AZN4.4 billion ($2.6bn) and for the food security measures AZN625.2 million ($367.7m).

Moreover, the state budget envisages AZN5.3 billion ($3.1bn) for defense capability and national security and AZN3 billion ($1.7bn) for the restoration of the country’s liberated territories.