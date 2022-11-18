Azerbaijan confirms 40 more COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 40 new COVID-19 cases, 42 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,889 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,669 of them have recovered, and 9,969 people have died. Currently, 251 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,571 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,353,252 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 349 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 18.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 105 citizens, the second dose – 68 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 140 citizens. As many as 36 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,917,878 vaccine doses were administered, 5,391,665 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,872,987 people – the second dose, 3,389,668 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,558 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.