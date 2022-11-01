Azerbaijan confirms 60 more COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 60 new COVID-19 cases, 82 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,318 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,068 of them have recovered, and 9,948 people have died. Currently, 302 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,956 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,323,276 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 657 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 1.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 153 citizens, the second dose – 181 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 294 citizens. As many as 29 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,911,694 vaccine doses were administered, 5,390,152 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,871,585 people – the second dose, 3,386,910 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,047 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.