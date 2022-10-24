Azerbaijan confirms 5 more COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected five new COVID-19 cases, 15 patients have recovered, Trend reports on October 24 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,959 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,677 of them have recovered, and 9,937 people have died. Currently, 345 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,345 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,307,057 tests have been conducted so far.

The third dose and the next doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 were received by one citizen in Azerbaijan on October 24.

Totally, up until now, 13,907,099 vaccine doses were administered, 5,388,608 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,870,717 people – the second dose, 3,385,038 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,736 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.