Azerbaijan confirms 69 more COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 69 new COVID-19 cases, 92 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,686 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,339 of them have recovered, and 9,935 people have died. Currently, 412 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,780 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,293,381 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 676 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 18.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 201 citizens, the second dose – 142 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 290 citizens. As many as 43 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,903,469 vaccine doses were administered, 5,387,357 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,870,027 people – the second dose, 3,383,566 people – the third dose and the next doses.

