Azerbaijan confirms 81 more COVID-19 cases, 48 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 81 new COVID-19 cases, 48 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,427 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811,998 of them have recovered, and 9,931 people have died. Currently, 498 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,443 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,282,773 tests have been conducted so far.

Moreover, a total of 942 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 13.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 334 citizens, the second dose – 165 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 379 citizens. As many as 64 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,900,619 vaccine doses were administered, 5,386,352 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,869,401 people – the second dose, 3,382,536 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,330 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.