Azerbaijan's Shusha city received mobile legal services

Mobile legal services have been organized in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Azernews reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice.

According to the information, the specialists involved in the process of reconstruction and demining in Shusha, as well as medical workers, used the services of the ministry related to notarial acts and state registration of civil status acts via electronic resources.

They were provided with legal consultations, information about electronic and mobile legal services, and relevant booklets, and received answers to their questions.

The ministry noted that the provision of mobile legal services in the liberated territories will continue.

Shusha, which was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, was liberated from Armenia's occupation on November 8, 2020. The city, which played a critical role in liberating Karabakh, is located on the road to Khankandi, the region's largest city.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2022 as the Year of Shusha. Considering the historic and cultural significance of the second capital for the Azerbaijani nation, this is a big step in the promotion of the country.

The declaration of 2022 as the Year of Shusha will provide new opportunities to demonstrate Azerbaijan's determination in restoring liberated territories, according to officials.

Following the liberation of Shusha, the Azerbaijani government prioritized restoration work, including the restoration and preservation of the city's historical and cultural heritage.

The Shusha General Plan was completed quickly, the bust of the great poet Molla Panah Vagif and the museum-mausoleum complex were restored to their original states, the house-museum of vocalist Bulbul and the statue of composer Uzeyir Hajibayli were opened, historical, religious, and architectural monuments were resumed, and music festivals and the organization of the Vagif Poetry Days outside the magnificent mausoleum were also resumed.

President Aliyev declared the historical Shusha city the country's cultural capital on May 7, 2021. An immediate inventory of the damage to the city, its historical and cultural heritage, and its natural environment was completed, and restoration work began. The Shusha administration has been granted special authorities to ensure the efficiency of restoration work with the special presidential envoy in charge of overseeing the city reconstruction and rebuilding.