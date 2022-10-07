Azerbaijan confirms 90 more COVID-19 cases, 129 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 90 new COVID-19 cases, 129 patients have recovered, no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,027 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811,508 of them have recovered, and 9,927 people have died. Currently, 592 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,202 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,269,145 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 728 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 7.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 258 citizens, the second dose – 129 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 299 citizens. As many as 42 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,896,627 vaccine doses were administered, 5,385,003 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,868,446 people – the second dose, 3,381,100 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,078 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.