Azerbaijani, Turkish media organizations mull cooperation

Azerbaijani Media Development Agency (MEDIA) and Turkish Demiroren News Agency (DHA) representatives discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Director General of DHA Celal Korkut, Coordinator of the Demiroren Media Education Projects Group Nuran Cakmakci, Chief Human Resources Officer at Demiroren Media Group Elif Karacaoglu, and Director-General of the Trend News Agency Ilgar Huseynov.

Ismayilov informed Turkish colleagues about the steps taken to develop the media sector in Azerbaijan, support programs for print media and news websites, as well as other initiatives.

Cakmakci and Karacaoglu provided information about the project of the Demiroren Media Vocational and Technical High School, created in Türkiye.

"Today the high school accepted the first students. They will study the media profession together with us, and their training will definitely help them find a job in this area after graduating from the school," Korkut noted.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye collaborate in a variety of economic sectors and have completed major energy and infrastructure projects, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

In 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability, and prosperity by establishing new transport routes.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. As of 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.6 billion. So far, Turkiye is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkiye was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.