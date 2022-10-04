Goygol National Park may gain status of public legal entity

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A proposal has been prepared for granting a status of a public legal entity to Goygol National Park, Azernews reports.

Head of the Biological Diversity Protection Service Firuddin Aliyev said that the work is already being done in this direction.

The reserve accounts for 500 plant species with nearly 60 species of endemic ones. One can come across such animals as roe deer, wild boar, and chamois there.

Anyone visiting the Land of Fire should enjoy the magnificent views at Goygol National Park.

A cold climate with dry winters prevails in the area. The annual temperature of the weather wavers between 4-10 degrees C. Annual precipitation is 600-900 mm.

It includes one of the most beautiful and cleanest lakes in Azerbaijan - Goygol.

The lake gets its name from its deep blue-colored water. It was formed in 1939 as a result of the earthquake that occurred in Ganja. Kapaz mountain tumbled down and blocked up the Aghsuchay river.

The water in the lake is always cold even in August and does not rise above +17?C.

More than 423 types of trees, shrubs, and medicinal plants grow here. In the surrounding forests, you can meet wolves, foxes, deer, jackals, bears, lynxes, and many other animals.

The lake area is ideal for walking, traveling, and family picnics. Recreation on the shore of the fresh lake is the best decision on hot days.

At the same time, Ilisu State Nature Reserve is expected to receive the status of a national park.

Ilisu State Reserve was established in 1987 in Qakh to protect natural complexes of the southern slopes of Major Caucasus, and to preserve rare and endangered flora and fauna.

The reserve is home to different kinds of animals, such as deer, roe, chamois, mountain buffalo, bear, wolf, fox, boar, squirrel, hedgehog, hare, gray squirrel and 90 kinds of birds.