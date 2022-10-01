Azerbaijan confirms 92 more COVID-19 cases, 143 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 92 new COVID-19 cases, 143 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,532 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 810,730 of them have recovered, and 9,919 people have died. Currently, 883 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,656 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,252,623 tests have been conducted so far.