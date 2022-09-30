Baku stages new patriotic play to mark Remembrance Day

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Turkish Academy of Creativity and the Baku Youth Center have staged a patriotic play "Good News" on Remembrance Day marked on September 27, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani anthem was played, and a minute of silence was honored in memory of the martyrs, who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The heroes of the Second Karabakh War shared their memories of the war. Among the guests were families of martyrs and veterans.

Next, the audience enjoyed the play, which brilliantly showed the unity between the heroic Azerbaijani Army and the people. The actors got a round of applause.

The director of the Baku Youth Center, Nargiz Babayeva, and the head of the Turkish Academy of Creativity Erhan Ufak addressed the event.

In their remarks, praised the bravery of Azerbaijani soldiers.

The 44-day war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia refused to implement the UN Security Council resolutions, demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.