Azerbaijan confirms 266 more COVID-19 cases

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 266 new COVID-19 cases, 459 patients have recovered, and 2 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 817 862 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 805 629 of them have recovered, and 9 854 people have died. Currently, 2 379 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2 875 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7 193 925 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1234 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 11.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 291 citizens, the second dose to 167 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 665 citizens. As many as 111 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 873 818 vaccine doses were administered, 5 377 080 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 864 956 people – the second dose, 3 371 347 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 260 435 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.