Number of First Karabakh War vets receiving one-time payments goes up

The number of disabled veterans of the First Karabakh War, who received one-time payments by a presidential order exceeded 14,000, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population reported.

According to the information, the one-time payments cover persons, whose disability was established due to injuries during military service before August 2, 1997.

After a one-time payment is proactively assigned to them, these funds are transferred to their bank accounts, which they are notified about via SMS.

The one-time payments are provided not only to those who currently have the status of a disabled person of the first Karabakh war but also to those who subsequently recovered, underwent rehabilitation and currently don’t have a degree of disability. Moreover, in case of the death of a veteran, the lump-sum payment will be provided to their heirs. In addition, this payment will also be received by those who previously received payment in a smaller amount.

The amount of the lump-sum payment is as follows: first degree of disability AZN8,800 ($5,176), the second degree of disability AZN6,600 ($3,882), the third degree of disability AZN4,400 ($2,588).

A lump-sum payment is paid from funds allocated from the state budget.