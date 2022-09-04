Eight people die in serious traffic accident in Azerbaijani Lerik

By Trend

A serious traffic accident occurred at the 45th kilometer of the Lankaran-Lerik highway, in the village of Gunashli, Lerik district, senior inspector of the Lankaran regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, police senior lieutenant Mahammad Rzayev told Trend.

According to the initial version, a minibus with residents of Lankaran crashed into concrete barriers on the side of the road as a result of loss of control. Eight people died as a result of the incident, and the injured were taken to the Lankaran regional central hospital for medical assistance.

The fact is under investigation.