Azerbaijan confirms 476 more COVID-19 cases, 549 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 476 new COVID-19 cases, 549 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 815,523 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 802,256 of them have recovered, and 9,825 people have died. Currently, 3,442 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,503 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,170,036 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,113 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 4, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 202 citizens, the second dose to 160 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 658 citizens. As many as 93 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,865,338 vaccine doses were administered, 5,374,904 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,863,804 people – the second dose, 3,366,973 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 259,657 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.