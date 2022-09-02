Over 156 kg of drugs seized, 67 border trespassers detained in August

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani State Border Service seized over 156.4 kg of drugs and some 800 psychotropic pills in August, Azernews reports citing the service.

The State Border Service maintained its efforts to ensure reliable border protection and combat smuggling, illegal migration, and drug trafficking.

The report in question said that throughout this period, 67 people were detained for illegally crossing the state border (45 Azerbaijani, seven Indian, five Iranian, five Pakistani, two Uzbek, one Sri Lankan, one Turkish, and one Bangladeshi citizens).

In an effort to combat illegal migration, 35 people were detained in 31 separate cases after attempting to cross the state border with forged passports, Schengen visas, as well as date stamps.

In 673 cases, 729 people were detained for violating the rules of the border regime, and appropriate action was taken against them.

As a result of anti-crime initiatives, 237 people wanted by the Azerbaijani law-enforcement agencies were identified and handed over to the relevant agencies. Some 537 people, who attempted to leave the country, were barred from doing so, and 17 people, who were previously barred from entering the country, were again denied entry.

Anti-smuggling measures resulted in the seizure of contraband goods worth approximately AZN 3,405,367 million ($2 million).

As part of rescue operations in the Caspian Sea, two persons were evacuated in one case.

The report also stated that steps are being taken to organize reliable border protection for the country.