Azerbaijani mine action agency defuses over 4,200 mines, munitions in August

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) defused some 4,203 mines and unexploded ordnances in the liberated lands from 1 to 31 August, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

During the demining operations, the agency discovered 2,353 anti-personnel, 689 anti-tank mines, and 1,161 unexploded ordnances in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, the report elaborates.

Some 5,523.74-ha-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the period in question.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army has started to demine positions in liberated Lachin’s Zabukh and Sus villages, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry Spokesperson Col-Lt. Anar Eyvazov.

"Specially trained dogs have also been involved in mine detecting. Over 1,300 anti-personnel mines have been discovered on the territory of the Lachin District in the last two weeks, and it has been established that they were manufactured in Armenia in 2021," Eyvazov said.

He underlined that the social and living standards of the military units in these regions are improving.

"The necessary measures are underway to implement all types of military support. The social and living conditions of our military personnel serving in Lachin’s Zabukh and Sus settlements will be ensured at the highest level as is the case in the other liberated territories," Eyvazov added.

Furthermore, walls of an abandoned house were smeared with pig blood by an illegally settled Armenian family, who left Zabukh village, Azernews reports, citing local media reports from Zabukh and Sus villages.

Armenians have once again performed religiously insensitive activities. They not only coated the house's walls with pig blood but also hung portions of an animal's carcass inside.

Incidentally, Azerbaijani local media representatives are visiting Lachin's, Zabukh and Sus villages.