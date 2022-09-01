Media reps visiting Lachin city

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

A trip of local media representatives to Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin city has kicked off, Azernews reports.

Additionally, military experts and servicemen, who are on duty in the Lachin district, joined the trip.

During the trip, the guests will visit places, where the houses were burnt and destroyed by Armenians, who previously were illegally settled there, as well as administrative territories.

Besides, they will get acquainted with the new deployment points of the Azerbaijani army in the city, military police units, and ongoing engineering work.

It’s also planned to organize a trip of the media representatives to Zabukh and Sus villages near Lachin city.

It is worth noting that units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces took full control of Lachin city, as well as Zabukh and Sus settlements on August 26.

Earlier, Lachin city was temporarily controlled by the Russian peacekeepers to provide communication between Armenia and Karabakh region. Under the November 10, 2020, trilateral statement, signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, the city was to be handed over to Azerbaijan after the completion of a new road, which would be an alternative to the Lachin corridor.

Following the completion of the new road bypassing Lachin, Azerbaijan demanded Armenia clear the unlawfully occupied city and adjacent settlements by August 25.



