Army's top brass discuss logistic support issues for troops

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The military top brass of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry discussed the logistics support issues of the army at a meeting on August 29, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The meeting was attended by Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov, along with deputy defense ministers, commanders of different types of forces, chiefs of main departments, as well as services of the ministry at the main department of logistics.

Hasanov was reported that the provision of high-level logistic support for the Azerbaijan army has always been a priority. It was emphasized that new plans for providing logistics assistance to military personnel are being created with the service circumstances, the geography of the service area, and climatic factors in mind, based on the experience of brotherly Turkiye and other developed nations.

It was underlined that more effective use of technology and equipment, as well as newly purchased weaponry, is planned for all types of troops. Simultaneously, the military personnel’s dry food rations have been improved in line with the new proposals. The major goal of the new recommendations is to increase all sorts of assistance for military personnel, the report added.

The fresh samples of logistic assistance supplied to military troops were then inspected.

Hasanov gave relevant directives to increase control over all logistical support issues of military troops, as well as to improve servicemen's social and living situations. The minister also instructed military authorities to consider fresh proposals regarding logistical assistance for military troops.