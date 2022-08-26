Azerbaijan confirms 542 more COVID-19 cases, 501 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 542 new COVID-19 cases, 501 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 811,131 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 797,668 of them have recovered, and 9,796 people have died. Currently, 3,667 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,659 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,138,810 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,301 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 26.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 244 citizens, the second dose to 176 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 738 citizens. As many as 143 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,854,508 vaccine doses were administered, 5,372,766 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,862,080 people – the second dose, 3,360,988 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 258,674 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.