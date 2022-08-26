Azerbaijan confirms 601 more COVID-19 cases, 535 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 601 new COVID-19 cases, 535 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 810,589 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 797,167 of them have recovered, and 9,795 people have died. Currently, 3,627 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,614 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,135,151 tests have been conducted so far.