Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers amends several resolutions

By Trend

Amendments have been made to a number of resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the explanation to the Cabinet of Ministers resolutions No. 323 and 324 ‘On amendments to excise rates for excisable goods imported into the territory of Azerbaijan, approved by resolution No. 20 dated January 19, 2001’, following the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 323 of 23.08.2022, the excise rate on TC-1 grade fuel imported into the country, as well as other jet fuels, was set at one manat (59 cents) per ton until the end of 2022.

By the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 324 dated 08.23.2022 on amendments to ‘Commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity, import customs duty rates and export customs duty rates of Azerbaijan’, approved by Resolution No. 500 dated November 17, 2017, importers of TC-1 fuel grade and other jet fuels imported into the country will be exempted from the customs duty until the end of 2022.