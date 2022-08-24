Azerbaijani border guards apprehend trespassers on state border

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani State Border Service has detained a trespasser on the state border with Georgia, Azernews reports, per the agency.

At 1730 on August 22, the Zagatala border detachment received operational intelligence that an unidentified individual crossed the Alazan River violating the state border from Azerbaijan to Georgia and back in the service area of the border outpost near Zagatala’s Kapanakchi village.

The border outpost immediately shut down the service area and dispatched an intelligence drone to look for the border trespasser. The suspect's position was established at 1745, and he was captured by border guards.

During the preliminary interrogation, the border trespasser, resident of Zagatala's Mosul village, Zakir Hastarov (58) admitted that he had violated the state border.

In the same vein, on August 22 at 0630, border guards noticed three unknown individuals attempting to cross the Azerbaijani-Russian state border in the service area of the Khudat border detachment’s border post near Gusar’s Hazra village.

The residents of Azerbaijan’s Agdash region, Elshad Hasanov (36), Akbar Jahangirov (36), and Khayyam Isayev (35), were detained as suspects while attempting to escape the area despite the border guard's "Stop" orders.

Similarly, on August 22 at 1500, an Azerbaijani citizen, a resident of Goranboy District, Elvin Aliyev (29), was detained, while attempting to cross the state border illegally from Azerbaijan to Iran via a forest located in the service of the Lankara border detachment’s outpost near Astara’s Zungulash village.

During the investigation, it was established that Aliyev had been convicted many times before and tried to illegally cross Iran to evade responsibility for the crime he committed in Baku a few days ago.

Operational-investigative measures are underway into the cases, the report added.

