Colonel distributing videos and photos of Azerbaijan's MES employees detained

By Trend

A person who distributed videos and photos of employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has been detained, Trend reports.

Prosecutor General's Office is conducting an investigation in connection with photo and video footage that circulated in a number of media outlets and social media networks regarding the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Thus, it was revealed that the assistant to the head of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Colonel of the Internal Service Zaur Mirzoev, installed a hidden camera on his work computer using special software for video and photo shooting. Mirzoev, acting ultra vires, caused serious damage to the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, as well as the business reputation of the Ministry.

A criminal case was opened on this fact under articles 156.2.1 (violation of privacy), 242 (the illegal distribution of pornographic materials or objects) and 309.2 (abuse of official authority) of the Criminal Code, and the preliminary investigation was entrusted to the investigative department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Zaur Mirzoev was detained as a suspect on August 17.

The investigation still continues.