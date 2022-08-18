Fire-fighters in northern Azerbaijani district battling to save 5-star hotel

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Efforts are underway in Azerbaijan's Shabran District to stop the spread of a wildfire to the territory of Galaalti Recreation Complex, the Emergencies Ministry reports.

The wildfire broke out in a mountainous area with difficult terrains, which makes it difficult to extinguish the fire with the use of fire-fighting equipment. Therefore, in addition to four fire trucks provided by the ministry, a helicopter was also involved to extinguish flames.

The ministry noted that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of fire to the territory of the Galaalti Recreation Complex and in this connection, the equipment for the effective use of fire hydrants has been put on standby and other measures have been taken.



