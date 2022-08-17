Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office launches investigation into obscene video of ministry employees

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office has launched an investigation into an obscene video clip of alleged employees of the Emergencies Ministry, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

Under the statement of the Prosecutor-General’s Office, the obscene videos and photos of several Emergencies Ministry staff members have been widely circulated on various media and social networking websites recently.

Concerning the aforementioned and other related cases, the Prosecutor-General's Office is now conducting necessary investigations in compliance with legislative obligations and making appropriate requests to relevant state entities, the statement adds.

The public will be provided with further information regarding the findings of the investigations, the agency said.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office once again urges social network users and media representatives to observe ethical and legal norms when discussing sensitive matters of this kind and to refrain from expressing views that degrade people's honor and dignity.