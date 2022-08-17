Wildfires start in Azerbaijan’s north-eastern regions, measures underway to extinguish [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Wildfires have broken out in Azerbaijan’s north-eastern Guba and Shabran districts, Azernews reports, citing Irada Ibrahimova, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry.

She said that currently local structures of the Ecology Ministry, as well as personnel of the State Fire Protection Service of the Emergencies Ministry are taking measures to localize and extinguish the fire.

"The severe heat in recent days increases the probability of fires in natural areas. With this in mind, we ask residents of villages located near woodlands, as well as people vacationing in nature, to strictly follow the fire safety rules," Ibrahimova said.

Moreover, the fires covering a large area in Shabran, as well as in four villages of Khachmaz, were extinguished over the past night. As a result of the incident, 500 hectares of land in Shabran and 40 hectares of territories burnt down in Khachmaz District.

Maj-Gen Fuzuli Asadov, head of the State Fire Protection Service of the Emergencies Ministry, said that the hot and windy weather caused the fires to spread. Taking into account all this, in addition to local forces, manpower, equipment, and a helicopter were brought to the scene from Baku and Sumgait. In total, more than 20 vehicles and more than 200 personnel participated in extinguishing the fires, he added.

"As a result of the operative measures taken, the fires in Siyazan, Guba, and Gusar regions were shortly extinguished. The main cause of forest and open area fires are related to the human factor. The causes of the flames might be accidental or purposeful. An investigation is being conducted in this direction," Asadov opined.

Separately, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has stated that firefighters are battling to bring the fire under control in areas with difficult mountainous terrain and near settlements. Intense heat and windy weather prevent the complete extinguishing of fires.

Currently, employees and special equipment of the State Fire Protection Service, the northern and North-Western regional centers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Civil Defense troops and Special Risk Rescue Service, amphibious aircraft BE 200 ÇS, and 2 helicopters of the aviation detachment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as employees of the forestry Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Azersu JSC, local executive authorities and local residents, are involved in putting out the fires.

The ministry has once again appealed to the public to strictly observe the rules of fire safety, to avoid any careless actions that can lead to fires.



