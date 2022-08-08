Azerbaijan confirms 121 more COVID-19 cases, 113 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 121 new COVID-19 cases, 113 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 802,060 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 789,147 of them have recovered, and 9,761 people have died. Currently, 3,152 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,424 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,072,185 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of three people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 8.

Thus, one citizen was given the second dose of the vaccine, while the remaining two citizens – the third dose and the next doses.

Totally, up until now, 13,829,030 vaccine doses were administered, 5,368,516 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,858,863 people – the second dose, 3,345,733 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 255,918 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.