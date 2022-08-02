Mine blast in liberated Fuzuli District wounds three sappers

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Three employees of a demining company were seriously injured in a landmine blast in the liberated Fuzuli District on the morning of August 2, the district prosecutor's office told Azernews.

Thus, Yadigar Shukurov, 1990, Rovshan Alizada, 1991, and Gilman Huseynov, 1976, hit an anti-personnel mine while carrying out demining work.

As a result of the blast, Shukurov and Alizada received bodily injuries of varying severity. Huseynov's right leg was amputated in the hospital.

Employees of the prosecutor's office examined the scene, a forensic medical examination was appointed, and other procedural actions were performed. The prosecutor's office of the Fuzuli district is investigating the case.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan districts.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russian-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end the 44-day fighting in Karabakh and work toward a comprehensive peace deal.