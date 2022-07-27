Minister: Closure of schools due to COVID-19 highly unlikely in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

Education Minister Emin Amrullayev has said that the closure of schools due to COVID-19 is not expected in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks speaking at a briefing on “Strategy for socio-economic development of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026”.

“Certain students in some schools may be required to study online temporarily in autumn, but no complete closure of schools is expected,” he said.

Duration of the academic year

The minister emphasized that it would be advisable to increase the duration of the academic year in schools.

Stressing that the main factor influencing the quality of education is the number of school days, Amrullayev noted that the academic year in schools in some countries lasts 42-44 weeks on average, while in Azerbaijan 36 weeks.

“Our reform of extending the school year to June 14 is condemned even today. There are myths that it may harm human health. No one has yet been harmed by education. These fears have no scientific basis. The more a child is educated, the better his future will be," he said.

School uniforms

Speaking about school uniforms, the minister emphasized that there is no requirement for students to wear a certain uniform in schools in Azerbaijan. He added that the schools themselves decide on this matter.

“If the school makes such a decision, the parents can choose the appropriate form. But no one has the authority to force. The essence of the form is that everyone is equal. The ministry will not check why a student does not wear a uniform. The school principals have also no right to demand from students to wear the uniforms,” he said.

A new school year in Aghali village

Amrullayev stated that in the new school year, the classes will begin in liberated Zangilan’s Aghali village.

“In the new school year, the bell will ring at the school in Zangilan’s Aghali village and teachers will begin classes. We are very happy about it,” he said.

Recalling that a school principal has already been appointed to the school there, he stated that as for appointing teachers, first the resettlement process should be completed as there is a need to know how many students will study at the school.

Spending on education

The minister mentioned that Azerbaijan has increased spending on education in recent years.

"Nearly 60 percent of Azerbaijani students get an education at the public expense. Investing in education is the most powerful investment in the future, and our country pays great attention to this," he said.