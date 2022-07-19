Azerbaijan confirms 257 more COVID-19 cases, 58 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 257 new COVID-19 cases, 58 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 794,913 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 784,090 of them have recovered, and 9,727 people have died. Currently, 1,096 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,648 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,008,073 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 2,342 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 19.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 527 citizens, the second dose to 175 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,382 citizens. Some 258 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,793,947 vaccine doses were administered, 5,362,122 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,856,356 people – the second dose, 3,323,740 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 251,729 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.