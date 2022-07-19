Zangilan’s Aghali village natives on border with Armenia back to lusted-after homes after nearly 30 years

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has put an end to the occupation of its territories back in 2020, and now all conditions are in the pipeline for the return of residents back to their native lands.

The country’s liberated territories will be the first where a smart city concept, which has long been on the agenda in Azerbaijan, will be implemented. The first pilot project of a smart village implemented covered Zangilan’s Aghali I, II, and III villages.

The process of returning natives of Zangilan’s Aghali village started on July 19. In Trend’s video report on the process of preparing for the resettlement of one of the families who return to Aghali, the family members expressed their joy for the return to Zangilan and gratitude to the Azerbaijani president and the army for the liberation of their native lands.

President’s Special Representative for Eastern Zangazur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev stated that the resettlement to Azerbaijan’s Aghali village is expected to continue in the coming months.

“Aghali village has been built in conformity with a smart village concept, where 41 families will be resettled in July,” he said.

Ten families will be relocated in the first stage. All conditions will be created for about 200 settlers in the Aghali village.

Earlier, speaking to a Sputnik report, a native of Zangilan said that “no matter how difficult the relocation is, the joy after 30 years of waiting and hoping should overcome all the difficulties. We have to go back there to start building a new life. This is our homeland, which was returned at the cost of the lives of our martyrs”.

In total, there are more than 43,000 natives of the Zangilan region, who were forced to leave their homes and flee to save their lives during the first Karabakh war. Over 90 percent of them have already expressed a desire to return to their native lands.

The first pilot project of the smart city and smart village in Azerbaijan is implemented mainly on five components- the housing sector, production sector, social services, smart agriculture, and alternative energy. Initially, 200 individual houses are constructed with the use of innovative building materials. The engineering communications and heating systems in the houses are also created on the basis of smart technologies.

Moreover, modern schools, kindergartens, clinics, and electronic control centers will be built in these villages, and tourism infrastructure will be formed. All residential houses, social facilities, administrative and catering buildings, and processing and production of agricultural products will be provided with alternative energy sources.

Earlier, Azerbaijan organized business training within the framework of the smart village project in the Zangilan region. The residents of the village will be supported in creating micro-business as part of the project.

Nowadays a smart city and a smart village are not just a concept or a dream of the future. Today, many smart cities are already active and expanding rapidly. The main goal of a smart city is to optimize city functions and promote economic growth while also improving the quality of life for citizens by using smart technologies and data analysis.