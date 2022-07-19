Azerbaijan to develop data journalism - Media Development Agency

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan intends to develop data journalism, Azernews reports per Ahmad Ismayilov of the Media Development Agency Executive Director.

Ismayilov made the remark at a training session organized for reporters in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha city.

According to Ismayilov, precise directions for the continued development of media representatives' expertise have already been defined, and it is planned to bring foreign specialists to Azerbaijan for this purpose.

"Working as a reporter in the current conditions, when the flow of information is very large, is quite difficult. To develop the skills of reporters, the main goal is to promote data journalism," Ismayilov stressed.

Ahead of the July 22 - National Press Day - the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) and the Azerbaijani Media Development Agency (MEDIA) launched a two-day summer school training for journalists specializing in business and economics.

The training was held in Shusha, Azerbaijan's cultural capital, in response to President Ilham Aliyev's announcement of 2022 as the "Year of Shusha."

The employees of the Central Bank, the Finance, Labor and Social Protection Ministries, the State Customs Committee, the State Tax Service, the State Employment Agency, as well as the CAERC took part in the training.

About 30 TV and online media representatives participated in the two-day training.