Azerbaijan confirms 68 more COVID-19 cases, 34 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 68 new COVID-19 cases, 34 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 794,656 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 784,032 of them have recovered, and 9,723 people have died. Currently, 901 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,840 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,004,415 tests have been conducted so far.

No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours.

Totally, up until now, 13,791,605 vaccine doses were administered, 5,361,595 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,856,181 people – the second dose, 3,322,358 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 251,471 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.