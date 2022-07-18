Average monthly targeted social assistance up in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The amount of targeted state social assistance, as well as other social benefits, keeps growing in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, with the reference to the Labour and Social Security Ministry.

In the first half of 2022, the average monthly amount of targeted social assistance per family increased by 35 percent up to AZN347 ($204,12), compared to the same period of last year.

At the same time, the threshold of need criteria for determining targeted social assistance was raised from AZN170 ($100) in 2021 to AZN200 ($117,65) this year.

Currently, the program of targeted state social assistance covers 173,000 people from 40,000 families.

It should be noted that this year a large package of social reforms has been implemented covering 3.4 million of the country's citizens. As part of this package, the minimum wage was increased by 20 percent to AZN300 ($176,47). Moreover, social benefits increased by 34 percent and covered an additional 2.3 million citizens. The minimum pension was increased by 20 percent to AZN240 ($141,18), the average pension by 11 percent up to AZ364 ($214,12), and the retirement pension up to AZN395 ($232,35).

Over the past four years, three packages of social reforms covered 4 million citizens. Annual additional AZN6 billion ($3.5bn) worth of state funds were allocated for this.