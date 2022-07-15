Azerbaijan employs new method in construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has employed a new method in the construction of viaducts on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, Azernews reports, per the State Agency for Automobile Roads.

According to the agency, for the first time in Azerbaijan, concrete work on viaducts (bridges built over rivers) on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway is being carried out utilizing the horizontal sliding of overpass forms.

In international practice, it is considered more appropriate to use this method in tall viaducts built over river crossings, the agency stressed.

The new construction method is being used to construct three viaducts, including one on the 79.7th km of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, with an average length of 380 m (left-410 m, right-350 m).

The 81.6-kilometer-long Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway is being constructed with 4-6 traffic lanes of the first technical degree.

Along the way, 137 culverts of different diameters (7,200 p/m), 30 underpasses (1,110 m), seven bridges (763 p/m), and seven tunnels (6,358 m), and nine viaducts (1,980 m) are being built.