Azerbaijani army units organize high-level service in liberated lands [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army units have organized high-standard service and combat activities on the liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the duties of comprehensive provision and further enhancement of the units' social and living conditions are carried out in a planned manner.

The construction of new military infrastructure facilities and other relevant steps are being carried out to boost combat readiness of military personnel, who are involved in service in harsh climatic conditions and tough terrain, the ministry said.

“There are warehouses for storing food and property, barracks, medical points, canteens fully provided with the necessary kitchen equipment, day rooms, office premises, and other facilities to ensure appropriate military service of personnel that is on combat duty,” the ministry underlined.

Military camps have been supplied with centralized heating, electricity, water, sustainable communications, and generators to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

The logistics service is responsible for the continuous provision of seasonal apparel, fresh and high-calorie hot meals, as well as the high-level coordination of social and living circumstances of troops.

The combat duties of the servicemen are carried out in accordance with the daily schedule. To maintain their high level of combat readiness, servicemen attend daily combat training sessions as well as public-political and legal training seminars.

“The Azerbaijan Army's military personnel is constantly ready to fulfill any order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to defend our lands,” the ministry stressed.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's defense and national security budget amounted to 4.5 billion manats ($2.6 billion) in 2021, in line with the Law "On Azerbaijan's state budget execution for 2021", approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, Azerbaijan spent 1.8 billion manats ($1.08 billion) on defense, 253.8 million manats ($149.39 million) on national security, and 341.5 million manats ($201.01 million) on border protection. The remaining amount was used for other defense and national security-related operations.



