Azerbaijan confirms 32 more COVID-19 cases, 18 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 32 new COVID-19 cases, 18 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,764 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,662 of them have recovered, and 9,719 people have died. Currently, 383 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,591 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,987,669 tests have been conducted so far.