Azerbaijan confirms 36 more COVID-19 cases, 27 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 36 new COVID-19 cases, 27 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,224 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,343 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 164 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,174 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,961,028 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 2,292 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 29.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 490 citizens, the second dose to 269, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,349 citizens. Some 184 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,764,407 vaccine doses were administered, 5,354,028 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,853,487 people – the second dose, 3,307,795 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 249,097 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.