Azerbaijan confirms 6 more COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 6 new COVID-19 cases, 15 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,925 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,130 of them have recovered, and 9,715 people have died. Currently, 80 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,714 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,932,255 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 23 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 16.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into four citizens, while the third dose and the next doses to 18 citizens. One citizen was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,748,483 vaccine doses were administered, 5,351,549 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,851,520 people - the second dose, 3,297,682 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 247,732 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.