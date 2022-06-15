Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

Some 1,846 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 304 citizens, the second dose to 268, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,160 citizens. Some 114 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,748,460 vaccine doses were administered, 5,351,545 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,851,520 people - the second dose, 3,297,664 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 247,731 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.