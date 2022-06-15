Azerbaijan confirms 16 more COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 16 new COVID-19 cases, 12 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,919 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,115 of them have recovered, and 9,715 people have died. Currently, 89 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,826 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,929,541 tests have been conducted so far.