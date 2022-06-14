Azerbaijan provides 3,000 martyrs' families, war veterans with housing in 2021

By Azernews

A total of 3,000 families of martyrs and war veterans were provided with apartments and private houses in 2021, Social Services Agency’s Board Chairman Vugar Behbudov said, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks at a press conference on the issues of providing apartments, cars, and social services to the families of martyrs and veterans in the post-war period.

He added that a total of 3,500 families of martyrs and war veterans were provided with apartments and private houses after the Patriotic War.

The official noted that under a presidential order, a program on the provision of apartments to families of martyrs and veterans was expanded by five times.

“In total, over the past period, the Labour and Social Protection Ministry provided apartments or private houses to more than 12,500 martyr families and veterans,” he said.

This year, more than 500 apartments have already been provided to families from socially vulnerable groups.

Moreover, Behbudov stated that over the past four years, war veterans were provided with up to 1,450 cars.

“This year the disabled war veterans were provided with 50 cars, in general during the post-war period 200, and 7,400 cars in total,” he said.

Additionally, in the post-war period, more than 450 families of martyrs and disabled war veterans were sent to sanatoriums and treatment centers, 41 disabled war veterans were involved in vocational rehabilitation, and motivational camps were organized for 60 veterans.

The Labor and Social Security Ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to vulnerable groups of the population, including martyrs’ families, war veterans, and civilians affected by the war.

Social support measures taken by the ministry covered more than 30,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families, war veterans, and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression since the end of the 44-day war with Armenia in November 2020.